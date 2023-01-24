Hey everyone. So today we're being asked to calculate the concentration of folkloric acid in the solution. So right off the bat looking at the question stem, there are a few key things we need to point out. We're dealing with tight rations and we have a strong acid, sodium hydroxide being tight rated into a strong, sorry, we have a strong base, sodium hydroxide being titrate ID into a strong acid solution of folkloric acid. The unknown concentration of prick Lorik acid, however, is what's used to reach the equivalence point. And what this essentially means is that when the reaction is in equivalence we will have equal moles of acid and base, there will be an equal more or more values I should say two malls of N A. O. H. And they will be equal. Another thing to note is that at the equivalence point has seen in the balance equation for every one mole of folkloric acid, we have one mole of sodium hydroxide. So with all this in mind, let's go ahead and start listening down our values. We have the volume of the acid. That's 30 ml oops 30 mL. The modularity of the base, The base as 0.35- moller The volume of the base. That's 22.50 ml. And with all this in mind we can go ahead and start writing out our formula. So because we're dealing with a situation that we're dealing with the volume and concentration. We can use the Formula M1 V one Is equal to M two V two and we can adapt this using our acid and base variables that we just wrote down. So we can say M A V. A. For moller. For the more clarity and volume of the acid will be equal to the polarity times the volume of the base. Sorry, let me regret that of the base. And since we're missing the modularity of the acid, that's what we're solving for. We can rearrange this. So let's do that real quick. So the malaria the asset will be equal to the polarity of the base times the volume of the base, all divided by the volume of the acid. And since we already have those values we can just plug it in and get straight to work. So this will be 0.35-0 moller Times 22.50 M. L. All divided by 30 0.0 millimeters. and equating this gives us zero 0. 2640 Moeller. Therefore The unknown concentration of prey cleric acid 0.2640 moller. I hope this helped. And I look forward to seeing you in the next one

Hide transcripts