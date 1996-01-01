Chlorine gas was first prepared in 1774 by the oxidation of
NaCl with MnO2:
2 NaCl1s2 + 2 H2SO41l2 + MnO21s2¡
Na2SO41s2 + MnSO41s2 + 2 H2O1g2 + Cl21g2
Assume that the gas produced is saturated with water vapor
at a partial pressure of 28.7 mm Hg and that it has a volume
of 0.597 L at 27 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure.
(a) What is the mole fraction of Cl2 in the gas?
