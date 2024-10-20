Multiple Choice

Consider the following balanced reaction. How many grams of water are required to form 75.9 g of HNO3? Assume that there is excess NO2 present. The molar masses are as follows: H2O = 18.02 g/mol, HNO3 = 63.02 g/mol. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)