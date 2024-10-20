Multiple Choice

Chlorine gas can be prepared in the laboratory by the reaction of hydrochloric acid with manganese(IV) oxide. The balanced chemical equation is: 4HCl(aq) + MnO2(s) → MnCl2(aq) + 2H2O(l) + Cl2(g). A sample of 33.7 g of MnO2 is added to a solution containing 48.3 g of HCl. What is the limiting reactant?