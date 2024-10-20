Set up a proportion using the mole ratio to find the moles of N₂ produced from 2.4 moles of N₂H₄. Use the formula: \( \frac{2 \text{ moles of } N_2}{3 \text{ moles of } N_2H_4} = \frac{x \text{ moles of } N_2}{2.4 \text{ moles of } N_2H_4} \).