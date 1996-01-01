Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ ,
Ca2 + , and Cu2 + . When you add sodium chloride to the solution,
no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the
solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate
and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing
another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.