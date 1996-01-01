Hi everyone today, we have a question asking which of the following statements is correct. A. The shape of the orbital is determined by the quantum number M sub L. That is incorrect. The shape of the orbital is determined by L. The spin of the electron of an orbital is determined by the quantum number M. S. That is true. See the orientation in space of the orbital is determined by the quantum number L. That is not true. It's determined by M sub L. And lastly, D. The size of the orbital is determined by the principle quantum number in and that is true. So our answers here are B and D. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts