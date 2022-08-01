Introduction to Quantum Mechanics Example 1

now here, it says if the path of an electron within an orbital can be seen as an ellipse sees which quantum number would best describe this image? All right, so they're saying that the electron is traveling in an Ellipse, sees so in ellipses can be seen as something like this. So they're talking about the specific shape that the electron create as it moves along its path. So we're talking about ah shape. Now we know that if we're talking about a shape that has to deal with the angular momentum quantum number another name for the angular momentum quantum number would be the ASM youthful quantum number. So that would mean that option B would be are correct answer.

