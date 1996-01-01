Hey everyone, we're asked to calculate the molar mass of the drug limit. Pride and were provided the formula below. To calculate our molar mass. We'll have to take each of our elements. Starting with carbon And we can see that we have 24 of carbon. So we're going to multiply 24 times 12.0107 g per mole, which is its molar mass. And we can find this in our periodic table. Now we're going to do the same for hydrogen. We're going to take 34 since we have 34 of hydrogen and multiply it by smaller mass of 1.00794 g per mole. Next looking at nitrogen, we're going to take four of nitrogen and multiply this by a smaller mass of 14.00674 g per mole. Next looking at oxygen, we're going to take five of oxygen and multiply this by smaller mass of 15. g per mole. And lastly looking at our sulfur, we're going to take our one sulfur and multiply this by smaller mass of 32.066 g per mole. Now, once we multiply each of our elements, we're going to add up our values and we end up with a molar mass of 490.617 g per mole. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts