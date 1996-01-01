Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Write formulas for the following binary compounds: (a) Potassium chloride (b) Tin(II) bromide (c) Calcium oxide (d) Barium chloride (e) Aluminum hydride

Hey everyone, we're asked to give the chemical formula for the following ionic substance, calcium. I died. Now when we look at our periodic table, we can see that calcium is in our group to A. So it has a plus to charge, and iodine is in our group seven A. So it has a minus one charge. Now when we do our criss cross method to combine the two, we're going to end up with a chemical formula of C. A. I. Too, in order to balance out our charges. So this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
