Multiple Choice

What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the dissolution of 1 mole of substance X in water, given that the temperature of the solution increases from 12.0 °C to 30.0 °C when 1.40 g of X is dissolved in 35.0 mL of water? Assume the specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C and the density of water is 1.00 g/mL.