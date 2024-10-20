Use the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) values for each compound involved in the reaction. These values are typically found in tables. For example, ΔHf° for CO2(g) is -393.5 kJ/mol, for H2O(l) is -285.8 kJ/mol, and for C6H6(l) is 49.0 kJ/mol. Note that O2(g) is an element in its standard state, so its ΔHf° is 0 kJ/mol.

