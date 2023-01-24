Assume that 1.588 g of an alkali metal undergoes complete
reaction with the amount of gaseous halogen contained
in a 0.500 L flask at 298 K and 755 mm Hg pressure. In
the reaction, 22.83 kJ is released 1ΔH = -22.83 kJ2. The
product, a binary ionic compound, crystallizes in a unit cell
with anions in a face-centered cubic arrangement and with
cations centered along each edge between anions. In addition,
there is a cation in the center of the cube.
(c) Sketch a space-filling, head-on view of the unit cell,
labeling the ions. Are the anions in contact with one
another?