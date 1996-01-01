Hello everyone today. We have the following problem identify the bonds with the lowest bond entropy per polyvinyl alcohol. So polyvinyl alcohol is going to look like this. Ch two ch you're gonna have your brackets there, you're going to have an alcohol attached there. And so we see from this figure that the bonds present, we have a carbon hydrogen bond, we have a carbon carbon bond, and we also have a carbon oxygen bond as well as an oxygen hydrogen bond. And so their bond energies are going to be as such. So for carbon hydrogen that's going to be 414 Kill it, jules per mole. Our carbon carbon is gonna have 3 47 kg joules per mole. Our carbon oxygen is going to be 360 kg per mole. And our oxygen hydrogen is going to be 464. Killing joules per mole. And so we essentially have to look for the lowest number here. And in that case that's going to be this carbon carbon bond here. So this carbon carbon bond is going to have the lowest bond envelop for polyvinyl alcohol. And with that we've answered the question, I hope this helped. And until next time

