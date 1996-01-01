Hello, everyone in this video, We're trying to see if this following statement is true or false. The statement reads the reaction of N two gas and C. 02 gas occurs spontaneously to produce gas, and so gas at room temperature and standard pressure conditions of one atmosphere. So let's see here, we know that our N to N C. 02 are always intact and normal standard atmospheric conditions, but the products that they're talking about, which is N. O. Gas and so gas will not form spontaneously without any sort of intervention. Therefore, the statement then is false. So the false is going to be my final answer for this. Thank you all so much for watching.

