Problem
Palmitic acid (C16H32O2) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter.
The caloric content of palmitic acid is typical of fats in general.
Write a balanced equation for the complete combustion of
palmitic acid and calculate the standard enthalpy of combustion.
What is the caloric content of palmitic acid in Cal/g?
The standard enthalpy of formation of palmitic acid
is -208 kJ/mol and that of sucrose is -2226.1 kJ>mol. [Use
H2O(l ) in the balanced chemical equations because the metabolism
of these compounds produces liquid water.]