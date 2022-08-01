Intro to Henry's Law Example 1

in general as the temperature increases the psy ability of a gas in a given liquid. Remember, we increase the temperature on a solution. The gasses are gonna start escaping that solution and therefore thereby decrease their salt ability. And the side ability of most solids in a given liquid will increase. Okay, so think about hard substance, like a rock throwing into boiling that of water. Over time, that rock can be broken down by those increased temperatures. So here we're gonna have decreases and then increases. So here option B would be the correct answer.

Hide transcripts