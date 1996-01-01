Now, when it comes to Henry's law, it's important to understand that the song ability of a dissolved gas is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas over the liquid. So when we talk about Henry's law, we have to take into account two different relationships. Those are the pressure scalability relationship and the temperature scalability relationship. Now here, we're going to say, as the pressure increases above gasses that are over liquid, then the saw the ability of a gas increases So you have to think about is I have this closed container and I can apply outward pressure on it, pushing down on this piston that puts pressure on the gasses that are above the liquid. And what happens here is that added pressure forces the gasses to go down into the water, making them become dissolved and thereby increase their scalability. Now we're going to stay here. Changes in pressure have no effect on solids or liquids, So this is only in terms of increasing the susceptibility of gasses. If we increase the pressure on them now, a temperature and scalability that relationship, we're gonna say, as the temperature increases than the saw, the ability of a gas decreases. So think about it like this. You have a pot of water that you're boiling on the stove, right, That lid is closed. And if you give it enough time, what starts to happen? Steam starts to come out of the water. Well, that's gas escaping the water. It's no longer dissolved in the solvent, and therefore it's a liability is decreasing because, remember, Saudi ability is being able to dissolve a salute within a solvent. Now we're gonna say here temperature and liability does not only affect gasses, but it can also affect solids. We're going to say, As the temperature increases, the susceptibility of a solid actually increases. So if you think you have, like, a hard like substance, like a rock or something in here and you boil it in there, what's gonna happen? Eventually the rock's gonna break apart, break down. It's gonna become dissolved within the solvent. So just remember, increasing the temperature on solids increases their survivability

