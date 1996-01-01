Binary compounds of alkali metals and hydrogen react with
water to liberate H2( g). The H2 from the reaction of a sample of
NaH with an excess of water fills a volume of 0.490 L above the
water. The temperature of the gas is 35 °C and the total pressure
is 758 mmHg. Determine the mass of H2 liberated and the mass
of NaH that reacted.
Verified Solution
