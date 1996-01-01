Channels
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
Problem
What are the mass and the identity of the precipitate that forms when 55.0 mL of 0.100 M BaCl2 reacts with 40.0 mL of 0.150 M Na2CO3?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
1
