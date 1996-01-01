Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsSolution Stoichiometry
Problem 136
A procedure for determining the amount of iron in a sample is to convert the iron to Fe2+ and then titrate it with a solu-tion of Ce(NH4)2(NO3)6: What is the mass percent of iron in a sample if 1.2284 g of the sample requires 54.91 mL of 0.1018 M Ce(NH4)2(NO3)6 for complete reaction?

