Hi everyone. So here asked the oxidation number of vanadium and Canadian Penta oxide. So we have B2 oh five. And let's say X is equal to the oxidation number of vanadium, we're gonna have two times X because there's two vanadium And they're gonna add five because there's five oxygen. I was an oxidation state of oxygen, which is gonna be negative too. And other compounds other than peroxide and super oxides, and it's going to be equal to overall charge on the compound, which is gonna be zero. Because this is a neutral compound, we're gonna have to X -10 equals zero. And if we add 10 to both sides, We're gonna get to x equals 10. And if you divide both sides by two, So we're gonna get x equals plus five. So the oxidation seo, vanadium and vanadium Penta oxide gonna be plus five. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.

Hide transcripts