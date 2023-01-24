Channels
8. Thermochemistry
Nature of Energy
Problem
A bag of Hershey’s Kisses contains the following information: Serving size: 9 pieces = 41 g Calories per serving: 230 Total fat per serving: 13 g (c) How many Calories are in one Hershey’s Kiss?
Relevant Solution
1m
