Hey everyone, we're told a fuel tanker truck has a capacity of 3.5 times cents of third gallons. What is the complete cargo of fuel in the truck worth if the retail price of gallon is $4.75 per gallon. So essentially our pathway here is going to be from gallons into dollars. Using our dimensional analysis, we're going to start off with 3.5 times 10 to the third gallons. Next we were told that her one gallon, It will cost $4.75. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our unit, we end up with a total of $17, and this will be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

