The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased
from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant,
predict qualitatively how this change affects the following:
(b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules.
Relevant Solution
Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to explain how the following changes affects the v r m. S of the gas. So the v r m s equals the square root of three times r gas constant times our temperature over the molar mass. So it is going to depend on the temperature and the molar mass. So a increasing pressure is going to have no effect, be decreasing volume is going to have no effect and see decreasing temperature is going to cause it to decrease. And these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.