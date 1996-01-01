Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to explain how the following changes affects the v r m. S of the gas. So the v r m s equals the square root of three times r gas constant times our temperature over the molar mass. So it is going to depend on the temperature and the molar mass. So a increasing pressure is going to have no effect, be decreasing volume is going to have no effect and see decreasing temperature is going to cause it to decrease. And these are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.

