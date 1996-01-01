Hey everyone. So here it says arrange the following in decreasing based strength. Alright so here they're giving us K. S. So remember the higher your K. Is this means more acidic. But here we don't want more acidic. We want um base strength. Right? So you would say here the lower your K. A. Then that equals less acidic or more importantly more basic. We want decreasing strength. So we want to start out with the strongest base. The strongest base would be the one with the smallest K. A. Value. So here we have hipaa Cloris acid as being the most basic because it has the smallest K. Value After that. Who's next smallest would be hydrogen sulfuric hydro sulfuric acid which is H. two s. Then we have phosphoric acid which is H. Three. P. 04. And then finally the least basic would be nitric acid H. N. 03 because it has the largest K. Alright so this would be the order in decreasing base strength as going from the most basic, all the way down to the least basic.

