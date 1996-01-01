Hi everyone here, we have a question asking which of the following statements is true. Based on the contour plot for a d xz orbital A. The probability density goes to zero along the xy and Xz plane B. The probability density goes to zero along the X Z and Y Z plane. See the probability density goes to zero along the X, Y and Y Z plane, or D. None of the above. So as we can see, the probability density goes to zero here and here. So our answer is going to be, see the probability density goes to zero along the X, Y and Y Z plane. Thank you for watching. Bye.

