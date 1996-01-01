Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

(b) Identify the number of nodes; that is, identify places where the electron density is zero, in the 2px orbital; in the 3s orbital.

Relevant Solution
Hi everyone here, we have a question asking which of the following statements is true. Based on the contour plot for a d xz orbital A. The probability density goes to zero along the xy and Xz plane B. The probability density goes to zero along the X Z and Y Z plane. See the probability density goes to zero along the X, Y and Y Z plane, or D. None of the above. So as we can see, the probability density goes to zero here and here. So our answer is going to be, see the probability density goes to zero along the X, Y and Y Z plane. Thank you for watching. Bye.
