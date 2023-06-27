Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
General Chemistry
7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
2:15 minutes
Open Question
Which statement(s) concerning the van der waals constants a and b is true?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
5
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
1:40m
Watch next
Master
Van der Waals Equation
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
15:09
Real Gases and the van der Waals Equation Explained
Shawn Shields
134
08:42
van der Waal's Equation for NON-Ideal Gases
chemistNATE
115
04:53
0048 - van der Waals Equation of State
Bryan Weber
111
01:40
Van der Waals Equation
Jules Bruno
292
1
07:12
Real vs Ideal Gases & the van der Waals Equation - AP Chemistry Complete Course - Lesson 24.4
Jeremy Krug
162
03:55
Van der Waals Equation of State
LearnChemE
155
08:09
Non-Ideal Gases and the Van der Waals Equation
Professor Dave Explains
92
03:32
The van der Waals equation explained
Oxford Academic (Oxford University Press)
229
03:19
Van der Waals Equation
Jules Bruno
283
2
03:55
Van der Waals Equation Example 1
Jules Bruno
405
4
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.