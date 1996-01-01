In the Dumas-bulb technique for determining the molar
mass of an unknown liquid, you vaporize the sample of a
liquid that boils below 100 °C in a boiling-water bath and
determine the mass of vapor required to fill the bulb. From
the following data, calculate the molar mass of the unknown
liquid: mass of unknown vapor, 1.012 g; volume of bulb,
354 cm3; pressure, 98.93 kPa; temperature, 99 °C.
