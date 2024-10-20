Multiple Choice

When 2.275 g of anthracene, C14H10, is combusted in a bomb calorimeter with a water jacket containing 500.0 g of water, the temperature of the water increases by 43.15°C. Assuming the specific heat of water is 4.18 J/(g°C), and that the calorimeter absorbs no heat, what is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the combustion of anthracene in kJ/mol?