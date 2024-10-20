Multiple Choice

Using the information below, calculate the enthalpy change (ΔH°rxn) for the following reaction: CH4 (g) + 4 Cl2 (g) → CCl4 (g) + 4 HCl (g). Given the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) values: CH4 (g) = -75 kJ/mol, CCl4 (g) = -96 kJ/mol, and HCl (g) = -92 kJ/mol.