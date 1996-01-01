Hey everyone today, we're given the the decomposition reaction of nitrogen dioxide to form nitric oxide and oxygen gas. Now the reaction was monitored in a sealed reaction vessel and were given the values that we were shown here. And using this, we need to find if the reaction is first or second order with respect to nitrogen dioxide concentration. So the way we need to go about this is actually by plotting the values for both the natural log of the N. 02 concentration as well as one over the N. 02 concentration versus time. And the reason for this. And let me post the values here as well. Let me just post it, pace it here in my band. So these are the values. But the reason that we need to do this is because if the natural log data set is is linear. If when we post it, it is linear, then that means that the reaction is first order. However, if the one over N. 02 versus time graph is linear, then that means the second order reaction. Or that means that the decomposition is a second order reaction. There we go. So with these values, let's go ahead and plot the tables now, luckily I already have them here copy and we paste them in. This is the first table for the natural log versus time. And this is the graph four oops. This is the Graph 4, 1 over, you know, to. So since the Natural Law graph is linear, that therefore means that the reaction is first order, since this is linear equals first order here, so the reaction is first order in respect to nitrogen dioxide. I hope this helps, and I look forward to seeing you all in the next one.

Hide transcripts