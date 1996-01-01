Hello everyone. Today. We are being asked what will the ph at the equivalence point B. When a 25 millimeter sample of 250.115 Mueller of lithium hydroxide is tight traded against a 0.75 molar solution of H. I. Or hydrogen iodine. So hydrogen iodine is considered a strong acid And lithium hydroxide is considered a strong base. And so we don't actually need to do any calculations to solve this because a strong acid and a strong base is always going to produce a ph of 7.0. And so that is our answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.

