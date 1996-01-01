Hello everyone Today we are being asked the following question, true or false mentally. Was able to predict with high accuracy the properties of undiscovered elements beneath aluminum and silicon in the periodic table by observing the reaction of these elements. So this statement is going to be false. And so why is that? Well, unknown elements were originally left as gaps, so they originally left as gaps in the periodic table as they were unknown. And so it was that it was the chemical and physical properties of these elements that allowed him to close those gaps with the elements. He himself did not predict the properties by observing the reaction. And with that we have answered the question. Ultimately, I hope this helped until next time.

