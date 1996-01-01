Hi everyone for this problem, we're told that your potential energy increases as you climb up the stairs. You use energy from the metabolism of food to increase your potential energy. What energy is being converted to potential energy. Okay, so here we're told that we use energy from metabolism. Okay, so we have metabolism and the energy for metabolism is stored in chemical bonds. Okay. This energy is stored in chemical bonds. So this means that the energy is being converted to potential energy from chemical energy. Okay, so this is our answer to this problem. The energy that's being converted to potential energy is chemical energy. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

