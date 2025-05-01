Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(c) Mn3+
(d) Cr2+
Master Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(c) Mn3+
(d) Cr2+
What is the electron configuration of Co2+ and how many unpaired electrons are in the free transition metal ion?
(a) [Ar]3d54s2; 5 unpaired electrons
(b) [Ar]3d54s2; 1 unpaired electron
(c) [Ar]3d7; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) [Ar]3d7; 1 unpaired electron
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(c) Zn2+
(d) Cr3+
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(a) Sc3+
(b) Co2+
Write the condensed electron configuration for the nickel (III) ion and state if it is paramagnetic or diamagnetic.
Write the condensed electron configuration for the copper (I) ion and is it magnetic?
Which type of substance is attracted by a magnetic field, a diamagnetic substance or a paramagnetic substance?