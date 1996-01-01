Hello everyone today. We are the falling problem, identify the bond that is most likely to be broken first when polyvinyl alcohol is subjected to extremely high temperature. So first we have to write the structure for polyvinyl alcohol and that is such a CH two, we have a CH group, another bracket there, and we have this hydroxyl group on the bottom there. And so we look at the bonds that are present here in the structure. We have a carbon hydrogen bond, we have carbon carbon bond, carbon oxygen bond and lastly an oxygen hydrogen bond. And so the bond energy for this carbon hydrogen bond is going to be kg per mole For carbon carbon. It's going to be 347 kg per mole For carbon oxygen. It's going to be 360 kg per mole. And lastly this oxygen hydrogen is going to be kg joules per mole. And so essentially we're gonna be looking for the one that has the lowest Bond energy. And that is this carbon-carbon bond here with 347 kg per mole. This bond here will be broken first in this structure and with that we've answered the question, I hope this helped. And until next time

