The alkali metal fulleride superconductors M3C60 have a
cubic closest-packed (face-centered cubic) arrangement of
nearly spherical C60
3- anions with M+ cations in the holes
between the larger C603- ions. The holes are of two types:
octahedral holes, which are surrounded octahedrally by six
C603- ions; and tetrahedral holes, which are surrounded tetrahedrally
by four C603- ions.
(c) Specify fractional coordinates for all the octahedral and
tetrahedral holes. (Fractional coordinates are fractions
of the unit cell edge lengths. For example, a hole at the
center of the cell has fractional coordinates 12, 12, 12.)