Well everyone. So in this video we're gonna go ahead and compare two different compounds and see which will give a more acidic aqueous solution when dissolved in water. So we have our iron to nitrates and we have our bromide. So we have to go ahead and remind ourselves again what the lewis acids and lewis bases are so far lewis acids, that's going to be our electron pair of sectors. And of course that just makes our lewis base our electron pair donors. Alright, now, comparing lewis acids, the metal with a higher positive charge will be the one that's more acidic. So because we are looking for a compound that will give us a more acidic solution when dissolved in water, we have to go ahead and write out that chemical equation. So first let's do iron to nitrates. So again, that's just F E N 02. Alright. And what that would give us is when it's after water our F E two plus KD on. And of course two moles of R N 02 minus an eye on. And we have the two coefficient in front of the ion to go ahead and balance this chemical equation out. All right, next one is going to be our fair bro. Mind again, that is just the F E B R three. So when dissolved in water, go ahead and turn into the F E three plus cat ion And of course three moles of our bromide ion. Okay, like I said again, we are comparing our medals, in this case. These are not our medals. It's always going to be our cannons. So we're working with r f E two plus versus r f E three plus and just looking at these positive charges and see which one has a higher positive charge. So two or three, it's going to be our three. R f E three plus is going to be definitely more acidic. Therefore then our answer is going to be like this. The question right here is going to be our more acidic one. So we can say that our f e B three plus r f e b R three, our favorite bromine is going to be more acidic and this right here is going to be my final answer.

