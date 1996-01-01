Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (d) Use your result from part (c) to determine the electronegativities of Cl and O using this scale. Use your result to determine the electronegativity of Cl using this scale.

Similar Solution

