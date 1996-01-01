Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and
15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex-fuel vehicles
(FFVs), which can use gasoline, ethanol, or a mix as fuels.
Assume that gasoline consists of a mixture of octanes (different
isomers of C8H18), that the average heat of combustion
of C8H181l2 is 5400 kJ>mol, and that gasoline has an average
density of 0.70 g>mL. The density of ethanol is 0.79 g>mL. (a)
By using the information given as well as data in Appendix C,
compare the energy produced by combustion of 1.0 L of gasoline
and of 1.0 L of ethanol.