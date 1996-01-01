Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
What fraction of the a particles in Rutherford’s gold foil experiment
are scattered at large angles? Assume the gold foil
is two layers thick, as shown in Figure 2.9, and that the approximate
diameters of a gold atom and its nucleus are 270
pm and 1.0 * 10–2 pm, respectively. Hint: Calculate the cross
sectional area occupied by the nucleus as a fraction of that
occupied by the atom. Assume that the gold nuclei in each
layer are offset from each other.