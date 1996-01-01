everyone's anyone asked to identify the following statement is correct or incorrect. It says a small value of the equilibrium constant. In the case that the rate of the reverse reaction is greater than the rate of the forward reaction for this. We need to look at the equilibrium constant expression and this is K. C. Because the concentration of the product raising the power of the coefficient. If I buy the construction of the reactant right? For the power of the coefficient. Ellen Casey Is less than one. We have more reactant in our products at equilibrium. We have a smaller number on the top, divided by a larger number on the bottom. Only K. C. equals one amount of reactant. It was the amount of products at equilibrium. So we have our number on top divided by the same number on the bottom When KC is greater than one have more products then reactant at equilibrium. The equilibrium constant tells us about the concentration of the reactant and products, not about the rate of the forward and reverse reactions. When the reaction is at equilibrium, the rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the reverse reaction. The equilibrium constant has no effect on the right of the reaction. So the statement is incorrect. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

