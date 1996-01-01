Identify the chemical formula given: Na2SO4. This represents a compound composed of sodium (Na) and sulfate (SO4) ions.
Recall that sodium typically forms a +1 charge ion, written as Na\textsuperscript{+}, because it loses one electron to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Recognize that sulfate is a polyatomic ion with the formula SO4 and carries a -2 charge, written as SO4\textsuperscript{2-}.
Understand that the compound must be electrically neutral overall, so the charges of the ions must balance. Since there are two sodium ions (each +1), their total positive charge is +2, which balances the -2 charge of one sulfate ion.
Conclude that the ions present in Na2SO4 are two Na\textsuperscript{+} ions and one SO4\textsuperscript{2-} ion.
