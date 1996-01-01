Which of the following correctly identifies the cation and anion present in MnCl4?
A
Mn^{+} is the cation and Cl_{4}^{-} is the anion
B
Mn^{2+} is the cation and Cl^{2-} is the anion
C
Mn^{4+} is the cation and Cl^{-} is the anion
D
Mn is the cation and Cl_{4} is the anion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the chemical formula given, which is MnCl4. This indicates one manganese (Mn) atom combined with four chlorine (Cl) atoms.
Step 2: Recall that chlorine typically forms an anion with a charge of -1, written as Cl^{-}. Since there are four chlorine atoms, the total negative charge contributed by chlorine is 4 \times (-1) = -4.
Step 3: To balance the overall charge of the compound (which is neutral), the manganese cation must have a charge that balances the -4 from the chlorines. Therefore, the charge on Mn must be +4, written as Mn^{4+}.
Step 4: Confirm that the cation is Mn^{4+} and the anion is Cl^{-}, making the compound electrically neutral overall.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct identification is Mn^{4+} as the cation and Cl^{-} as the anion in MnCl4.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules