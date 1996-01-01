Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that the concentrated acetic acid in laboratories is found as a 17.4 molar solution. If a student wishes to prepare a 0.225 Molar solution and 125 ml, how much of the concentrated solution should he use? So we're going to use the formula. Our first polarity Times. Our 1st vol Equals. Our 2nd polarity Times are 2nd vol and we want our first volume. So we're going to divide by our first polarity. So the formula we're going to use is V1 equals M times V two over M one. And now we can plug our numbers in And we get our volume equals zero .225 moller Times 125 ml over 17.4 Malware And that equals 1.62 ml. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts