Hey everyone. So here it says arrange the following and increasing asset strength based on their K. S. Just remember the higher your K. Value the more acidic you're going to be here. We want to do it in terms of increasing acid strength. So that means we're gonna go from weakest acid two strongest acid. So we're gonna say here the weakest acid is boric acid since it has the smallest K. A. After that. Who's next? Who has the next smallest K. A. We see that is acetic acid which is CH. Three C. O. H. So this is out and this is out. Who's the next smallest would be? Let's see it is sulfurous acid H. Two S. 03. And let's keep going who's the next smallest? The next smallest is sulfuric acid H. Two S. 04. Then next is hydro bronek acid and then finally the strongest one because it has the largest K. A. Is hydro ionic acid. So this would be the order from weakest acid two strongest acid based on giving K. Values

