Hi everyone for this problem, we're told that balloons are at times inflated with ethylene gas from the reaction of calcium carbide with water. As shown in the following reaction. We want to calculate the mass of calcium carbide required to fill a balloon with ethylene gas to a volume of 23.5 liters and a pressure of 950 millibars at 23 degrees Celsius. So what we're solving for here is mass of calcium carbide. And in order for us to solve, let's look at what are let's take a look at our reaction to see what we're working with. So we have calcium carbide and we have ethylene gas. Okay, so we can use the ideal gas law here in order to solve this problem, and what the ideal gas law tells us is that pressure times volume is equal to N. R. T. And so if we find our moles of ethylene gas, we can go from moles of ethylene gas to mass of calcium carbide. Okay, so let's go ahead and rearrange this equation so that we solve for moles. So if we divide both sides by R. T. We get that are most for our gas, Since we're using the ideal gas law is equal to P. V. Over R. T. So let's start there. What are we given, what do we know that we can plug in? So and is equal to P V. R. P. V. Over R. T. P represents pressure. And they tell us that our pressure is in is 950 millibars. But we need to convert this to A T. M. Because r gas constant R. Has that A. T. M. Unit. And so in one millibar There is 1000 bar And in one a. t. m. There is 1. bar. So let's make sure our units cancel here. Millibars cancel bar cancels and we're left with A. T. M. So once we do this calculation we get our pressure and atmosphere to be 0. A. T. M. So we have our pressure, the represents volume and we're told that the Mhm Get the volume is 23 five liters. So we have volume, Our is our constant and this is a number that's not going to be given but one that we should know which is 0. Leaders times atmosphere over mole times kelvin. So we have our and the last thing we need is t They tell us that the temperature is 23°C. But if we look at our our constant, our temperature is in Kelvin. So we need to convert this from°C to Kelvin and we do that by adding 273.15. So that gives us our temperature in Kelvin to be .15 Kelvin. So now we have everything that we need in order to solve for moles of ethylene gas. So let's go ahead and plug in. We have 0.9376 A. T. M Times 23. l over 0. leaders times atmosphere over times kelvin Times are temperature 296.15 Kelvin. Okay, so let's make sure our units cancel here. Our ATMs cancel. Our leaders, cancel our kelvin cancels and we're left with mole which is perfect. That's what we're looking for moles of ethylene gas. So we get our moles is equal to 0. Moles of C two age two. Okay, so now what we can do is I'm going to erase this so we can have some space now. We can go from moles of ethylene gas To mass of calcium carbide by looking at the relationship between the two. Using our reaction. Okay, so if we have 0.9066 moles of ethylene gas, how can we go from moles of ethylene gas, two g of calcium carbide. We can do that by first looking at the multi mammal ratio. Okay, so we see that for every one. Let's look at the multiple ratio. Okay, so we have 1 to 1. So for every one mole of ethylene gas in our reaction we have one mole of calcium carbide. Okay, so now our moles of ethylene gas cancel. And we have moles of calcium carbide. But we don't want moles of calcium carbide. We want the mass of calcium carbide. So we can find the massive calcium carbide by using its molar mass in one mole of calcium carbide. When we look at the periodic table to calculate its molar mass, its molar mass is .098 grams of calcium carbide. Okay, so here are moles of calcium carbide cancel. And look, we're left with grams of calcium carbide. So let's go ahead and do this calculation. And when we do this calculation, we get 58.1 grams of calcium carbide. This is our final answer. This is going to be the mass of calcium carbide required to fill a balloon with the ethylene gas at the volume told, and at the pressure and temperature told. Okay, so that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

