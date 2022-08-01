Addition and Subtraction Operations

So here, when you add or subtract values and scientific notation, they must have the same exponents. So the coefficients will add or subtract, depending on what operation is going on. But the exponents remained constant. So here we have eight times, 10 to the X minus B times 10 to the X. Again, both of them must have the same exponents to the same power in order to add or subtract with one another. So here this will just become a minus bi times 10 to the X and then if we're adding them, would be a plus B again times 10 to the X. Now there will come situations where the exponents do not match. What do we do in those situations we're going to save? The exponents are not the same that we transform the smaller value so that they dio. So let's say that you had one value that was times 10 to the eight, and the other one was times 10 to the five. You'd have to increase the 10 to the 5 to 10 38 so that both of them would have the same exponents. Then we could either subtract or add them Thio together. Now, it says, Remember when adding or subtracting values that the final answer must have the least number off decimal places. So when it comes to adding or detracting, we want least number of decimal places in our coefficient. But we're multiplying or dividing its least number of significant figures. Now that we've learned the basics in terms of this in these operations, let's take a look at example, one. You can attempt to try to do it on your own. If you get stuck, come back and take a look at my video and see how I approach this very question.

Hide transcripts