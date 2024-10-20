Multiple Choice

In the reaction 2C8H18(g) + 25O2(g) → 16CO2(g) + 18H2O(g), if 0.300 mol of octane (C8H18) is allowed to react with 0.870 mol of oxygen (O2) and oxygen is the limiting reactant, resulting in the production of 0.626 mol of water (H2O), how much octane is left unreacted?